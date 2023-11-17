Crane (NYSE:CR) Position Boosted by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after buying an additional 73,254 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,977,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $105.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.37. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $106.21.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.32 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. CJS Securities started coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

