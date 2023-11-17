Crane (NYSE:CR) Short Interest Update

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 772,200 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the October 15th total of 897,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth $2,997,000. JS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,536,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crane during the third quarter worth approximately $21,302,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 12.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 225,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,047,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 143.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 68,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR opened at $105.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.37. Crane has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $106.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

CR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

