Creatd (NASDAQ:VOCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Creatd (NASDAQ:VOCL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.

Creatd Stock Performance

Shares of VOCL opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. Creatd has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $1.74.

Creatd Company Profile

Creatd, Inc, a technology company, provides economic opportunities for creators. The company operated in three segments: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, and Creatd Ventures. Its flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.

