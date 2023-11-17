Creatd (NASDAQ:VOCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Creatd (NASDAQ:VOCL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.
Creatd Stock Performance
Shares of VOCL opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. Creatd has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $1.74.
Creatd Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Creatd
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Receive News & Ratings for Creatd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creatd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.