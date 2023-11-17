Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Price Target Lowered to $162.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $162.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $161.20 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credicorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.30.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Credicorp

Credicorp Trading Up 1.0 %

BAP opened at $124.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.43 and its 200-day moving average is $138.56. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $116.42 and a 1-year high of $160.15.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Credicorp will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Credicorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Credicorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,540,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,515,000 after buying an additional 435,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,710,000 after acquiring an additional 132,493 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,053,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,018 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Credicorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,954,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,656,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,947,000 after buying an additional 36,795 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credicorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.