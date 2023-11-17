Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Shares Up 1.5%

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 33.50 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.41). 250,177 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 661,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.40).

Creo Medical Group Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £121.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.91 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 33.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33.

About Creo Medical Group

Creo Medical Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices and instruments in the United Kingdom. It is developing CROMA, an energy platform that combines bipolar radiofrequency for precise localized cutting and microwave energy for controlled coagulation, to provide physicians with flexible, accurate, and highly controllable devices delivered through a flexible endoscope.

