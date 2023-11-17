Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.50.
Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance
CCAP stock opened at $16.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $609.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69.
Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 106.49%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC
Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.
