CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,337,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,486 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.60% of CRH worth $241,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in CRH by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 146.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 231.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

CRH Price Performance

CRH opened at $59.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.71. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.47.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

