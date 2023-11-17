Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.
