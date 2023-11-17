CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $68.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $88.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

