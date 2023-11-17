DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Update

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,200 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the October 15th total of 303,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,422.0 days.
DeNA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DNACF opened at $10.00 on Friday. DeNA has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
DeNA Company Profile
