Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $39.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TPG has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of TPG from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TPG from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of TPG from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.59.

Get TPG alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TPG

TPG Stock Performance

TPG Increases Dividend

Shares of TPG stock opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. TPG has a 52-week low of $24.74 and a 52-week high of $36.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. TPG’s payout ratio is currently -799.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TPG during the third quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in TPG during the second quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TPG during the first quarter worth $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in TPG during the third quarter worth $61,000. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.