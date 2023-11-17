Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,717,380 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $28,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 33.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.3% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 158,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 40,430 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at $2,127,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 143,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 50,973 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

