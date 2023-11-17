Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.11 and last traded at $23.23. 119,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 302,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

