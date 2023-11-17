DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in DexCom were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,029,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 4,814.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 33.5% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DXCM. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

DexCom Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $104.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.01 and a 200-day moving average of $109.97.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,605,857.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $192,476.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,605,857.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,752 shares of company stock valued at $850,297 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

