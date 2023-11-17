Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.96) to GBX 4,440 ($54.53) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.28) to GBX 3,800 ($46.67) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $141.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $191.93.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

