Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Shares Down 3.8%

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.40 and last traded at $22.40. Approximately 21,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 89,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on Diebold Nixdorf from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Emanuel R. Pearlman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.31 per share, for a total transaction of $36,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $76,810. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,582,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 771,863 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 9.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 86,033 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,074,000.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

