Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,442,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 443,843 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.54% of Synchrony Financial worth $218,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 181.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.76.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $37.99.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

