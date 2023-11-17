Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $215.70 Million Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,295,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,163 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.61% of Nexstar Media Group worth $215,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,753,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $147.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $217.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.43.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.50.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

