Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $221.18 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,901,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233,119 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Charles Schwab worth $221,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,865,000 after buying an additional 1,033,760 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,697,000 after buying an additional 2,000,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,244,000 after buying an additional 391,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,824 shares of company stock worth $1,214,937 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

NYSE SCHW opened at $55.67 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $98.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

