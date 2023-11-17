Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $226.28 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,023,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,267 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $226,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 458.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.42.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $203.06 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

