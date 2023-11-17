Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $250.52 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,649,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $250,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,036,000 after buying an additional 956,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,687,000 after acquiring an additional 856,331 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 98,058.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,023,000 after acquiring an additional 500,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE MAA opened at $121.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.82. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.78%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

