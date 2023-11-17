Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.54% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $223,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $466.64 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $564.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $434.68 and its 200 day moving average is $475.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.