Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 388,109 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,036,292 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,109 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.78% of Halliburton worth $232,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 98.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $779,876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Halliburton by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after buying an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after buying an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 21.4% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,874,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $438,991,000 after buying an additional 2,446,124 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,012,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,012,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $722,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,236 shares of company stock worth $2,573,715. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAL. Citigroup raised their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Halliburton

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.