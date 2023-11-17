Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 89,195 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,215,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,195 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.22% of Coterra Energy worth $233,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 122,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,204,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRA opened at $26.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

