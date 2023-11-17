Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Trading Down 4.9%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.72 and last traded at $27.76. 5,329,058 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 11,540,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZA. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $8,361,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 3,609.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 266,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 259,287 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,357,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $3,154,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $2,946,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

