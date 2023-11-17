Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.06

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.06 and last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 20898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

Disco Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00.

Disco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.