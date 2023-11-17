Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.85 and last traded at $24.89. Approximately 25,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 45,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Distribution Solutions Group from $30.50 to $34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Get Distribution Solutions Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DSGR

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Distribution Solutions Group

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGR. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 96.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 111.7% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 14,828 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter worth about $3,558,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 176,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 88,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Distribution Solutions Group

(Get Free Report)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company in Chicago, North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). It operates through three segments: Lawson; TestEquity; and Gexpro Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.