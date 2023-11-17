Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-330 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $353.67 million. Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.60-$3.75 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLB shares. TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $65.18 and a 12 month high of $91.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $1,492,117.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,242.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $1,492,117.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,242.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $581,500.49. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,979 shares of company stock worth $2,816,967 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

