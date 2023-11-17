Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) Short Interest Down 13.8% in October

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the October 15th total of 13,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Dominari Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOMH opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. Dominari has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $4.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Anthony Hayes purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $38,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,030. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $74,425 in the last 90 days. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dominari

Dominari Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMH. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominari in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominari in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dominari in the second quarter worth about $109,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dominari during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominari during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

