Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Shares Up 11.7%

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) rose 11.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.51. Approximately 2,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

