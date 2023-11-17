Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Receives $28.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.58.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on LPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,427,000 after buying an additional 400,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,622,000 after buying an additional 341,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,188,000 after buying an additional 105,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after buying an additional 46,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 196,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. Dorian LPG has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average is $27.13.
The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.39%.
Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.
