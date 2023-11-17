Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LPG. Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.58.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

LPG stock opened at $37.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average is $27.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.12. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $39.15.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dorian LPG news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,267,900. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $630,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $802,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 33,259 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $621,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

