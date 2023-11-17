Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.23.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $137.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.33.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Dover’s payout ratio is 28.02%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

