Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.75 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.75 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.22.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Down 0.1 %

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Shares of TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$12.29 on Monday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$11.47 and a 52 week high of C$15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

