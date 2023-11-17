Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cormark dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$11.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.03.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 0.2 %

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Shares of TSE:D.UN opened at C$8.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.85, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$291.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.17. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$7.25 and a one year high of C$17.23.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

