Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives $25.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.90.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRVN. William Blair cut Driven Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Driven Brands from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Driven Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Driven Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DRVN

Driven Brands Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Driven Brands

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $31.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,918,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,646,000 after buying an additional 1,273,280 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,134,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,675,000 after buying an additional 488,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 7.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,886,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,518,000 after buying an additional 326,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,408,000 after buying an additional 72,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 12.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,228,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,552,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.