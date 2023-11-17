DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $103.33 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $122.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.21.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

