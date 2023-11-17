Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,275 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Duke Energy worth $90,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 21.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $90.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business's revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.36.



Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

