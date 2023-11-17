Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,342 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $38,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,788,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 57,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.36.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $90.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.09. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

