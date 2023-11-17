Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 21.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.36.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $90.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.09.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

