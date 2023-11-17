Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,246 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 27.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 26,694 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 65.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 108,647 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Price Performance

Shares of EFR opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $12.47.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

