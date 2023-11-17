Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms Buy Rating for Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG)

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Computer Modelling Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CMG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$9.50 target price on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.58.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMG

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE CMG opened at C$9.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85. Computer Modelling Group has a 12 month low of C$4.94 and a 12 month high of C$10.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$804.06 million, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$102,000.00. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.