Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,362 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $46,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $67.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.79.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $2,226,491.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $340,307.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $2,226,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $340,307.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $564,366.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,795 shares of company stock worth $12,724,914 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.



