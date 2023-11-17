Ei Group plc (EIG.L) (LON:EIG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Ei Group plc (EIG.L) (LON:EIG – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 284.60 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 284.60 ($3.50). Approximately 27,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,576,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284.80 ($3.50).

Ei Group plc (EIG.L) Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 284.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 284.60.

Ei Group plc (EIG.L) Company Profile

Ei Group plc operates leased and tenanted pubs in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Publican Partnerships, Commercial Properties, and Managed. The company engages in the rental of commercial properties, as well as financing and public houses management businesses. It is also involved in the sale of foods and drinks, as well as accommodation and gaming machines.

