Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

EIGR stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $4.62.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 590.80% and a negative return on equity of 332.49%. The business had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Richard A. Kayne bought 154,841 shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,161.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,251,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,438.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIGR. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Annandale Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

