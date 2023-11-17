Eleco (LON:ELCO) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 83.70 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 83 ($1.02). 25,504 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 30,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.01).

Eleco Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market cap of £68.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,150.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 80.25.

Eleco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 0.31%. Eleco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

About Eleco

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualiser software.

