Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST – Get Free Report) was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 8,231 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 6,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Electronic Systems Technology Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.

Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Electronic Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter.

About Electronic Systems Technology

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc, doing business as ESTeem Wireless Modems, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets industrial wireless products and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's ESTeem industrial wireless products provide communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cables.

