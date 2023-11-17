Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.8% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $588.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $577.87 and a 200-day moving average of $507.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $629.97. The firm has a market cap of $558.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.69, for a total transaction of $726,286.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,397,503 shares in the company, valued at $55,789,888,442.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.69, for a total transaction of $726,286.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,397,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,789,888,442.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 536,138 shares of company stock worth $20,881,627,358 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

