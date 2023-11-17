Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Else Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 161.29% and a negative net margin of 168.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter.
Else Nutrition Stock Performance
BABYF stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40. Else Nutrition has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.11.
Else Nutrition Company Profile
