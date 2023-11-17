Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Else Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 161.29% and a negative net margin of 168.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter.

BABYF stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40. Else Nutrition has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

