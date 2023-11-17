Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Cut to C$62.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Emera from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Emera from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on Emera from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.33.

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$48.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.20, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Emera has a 1-year low of C$43.67 and a 1-year high of C$59.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.717 per share. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

